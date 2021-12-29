Heat coach Erik Spoelstra appeals for help for Typhoon Odette victims

FIL-Am coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat is doing his share to help families and victims of Typhoon Odette.

The two-time NBA champion coach has reached out to fans seeking support for ‘our Filipino friends’ affected by the super typhoon that hit the southern part of the country just days before Christmas.

“Our hearts go out to the families affected by Typhoon Odette,” said Spoelstra in a special, 32-second video. “Every little bit helps. Any amount gifted will aid relief operations across the country.”

Spoelstra is a many-time Manila visitor and close friend of Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone. The 51-year-old Spoelstra's mother is the former Elisa Celino, who hails from San Pablo, Laguna.

“Thank you for supporting our efforts to rebuild communities that needed the most,” added the Heat coach.

Spoelstra’s appeal is just the latest move by people involved in the sports community to extend aid to victims of Typhoon Odette.

Earlier, the NLEX Road Warriors decided to forego their first Christmas party in two years and instead decided to donate an equivalent amount to families affected by the super typhoon.

