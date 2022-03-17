Dating and Relationships

Jia Morado debuts her new ‘De Guzman’ jersey

by spin.ph staff
4 hours ago
PHOTO: (From Left) Puso Pilipinas/Twitter, PVL Images

JIA Morado is stepping onto the court with a new surname proudly plastered on the back of her jersey: “De Guzman.”

The Creamline Cool Smashers star married longtime beau Miguel de Guzman last November. The pair have been together since college.

Clips posted on social media showed De Guzman’s new jersey debut as the Cool Smashers prepared to face the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters.

    Miguel de Guzman was excited to see Jia Morado de Guzman jersey

    Right before they were married, Miguel de Guzman posted a photo of Morado wearing one of his old La Salle baseball jerseys.

    “Still can't believe she'll have her own de Guzman jersey soon,” he wrote at the time.

