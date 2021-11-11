Jia Morado marries longtime beau Miguel De Guzman

ON 11.11, Jia Morado officially tied the knot with fiance Miguel de Guzman.

"I can say, with 100 percent certainty, that I just married my soulmate. #JiaGuel1111" the Creamline Coolsmashers standout wrote on her private Twitter account, Thursday afternoon, as she announced the news.

Since last night, "#JiaGuel" was trending online as Philippine volleyball fans look forward to the storied event in the life of the volleyball star.

"#DeGuzmanNasiJia" is also trending on Twitter.

Jia Morado and Miguel De Guzman's long courtship

Based on previous stories, the two were six years into their relationship, and got engaged October last year.

The wedding ceremonies begun at 1:00 PM at the Christ the King Parish in Greenmeadows, Quezon City.

Her teammate and close friend, volleyball Phenom Alyssa Valdez, as well as Kiefer Ravena, were listed as cord sponsors.

Meanwhile, PNVF's Tony Boy Liao, Rebisco's Jonathan Ng, sports executive Ramon S. Ang, and PVL head Ricky Palou were also named part of the ceremony's principal sponsors.

Morado and De Guzman were batchmates in Ateneo, both graduated in 2017. They also share the same birthdate, May 10, 1995.

Jia is a five-time best setter in the PVL, as well as a three-time finals MVP.

