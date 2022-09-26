WATCH: Jeremiah Gray, Jared Dillinger hard at work in the lab

LOOKS LIKE Jeremiah Gray and Jared Dillinger are prepping for action.

A video posted by Jared Dillinger showed off Gray — who is yet to play for Ginebra as he is still recovering from an ACL injury sustained during the 3x3 season — working on his handles and his outside shooting.

Joining him was Dillinger, who gave a shoutout to Coach Joseph Nicolai Gabriel of Phenom Championship Clinic, who was running the drills.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“New season same goal,” said Dillinger, who recently announced that he had been signed by esports and gaming talent management agency Tier One. “@jgraay getting ready for the eliminations, I can’t wait to see him in action this conference!”

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

When will Jeremiah Gray suit up for Ginebra?

Last week, Tim Cone tempered expectations of Gray’s return. “Malayo pa,” said the Ginebra coach, saying that while Gray has been practicing, he is still far from top shape.

However, he did tentatively say that Gray is gunning for a late October return.

Ginebra fans are expectantly waiting for the on-court team-up of both Gray and newly acquired Gin King Jamie Malonzo.

As Typhoon Karding lashed the Philippines yesterday, September 26, the Fil-Am gunner also offered up prayers, posting a picture of gloomy skies in his Instagram Stories with the message, "Stay safe everyone[!]" Another IG story showed that he hunkered down with Apex Legends to wait out the storm.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.