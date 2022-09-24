Jared Dillinger is now part of the Tier One fam

ESPORTS and gaming agency Tier One Entertainment has sat down with two big names from Barangay Ginebra.

On Twitter, Jared Dillinger confirmed that he is now part of the agency, which manages top Mobile Legends team Blacklist International, as well as popular influencers Team Payaman. He posted a gallery of photos on Twitter, saying, “It's official! Happy to announce that I will be a part of the @TrulyTopTier team. Very excited to be working alongside with the top influencers/creators in Asia.”

LOOK: Tier One meets with Jared Dillinger, Christian Standhardinger

He added: “Can't wait to share with you guys my journey while at the same time having fun and creating new friendships.”

Also in the photos was teammate Christian Standhardinger. But in a tweet reply, Dillinger clarified that C-Stan had just accompanied him in the meeting. "Christian was there as my buddy hehe," he said.

Tier One co-founder and chief executive officer Tryke Gutierrez later retweeted Dillinger’s post.

