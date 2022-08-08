'Safety is top priority,' says Nierva on NU players' release from national team

UAAP Season 84 best libero Jennifer Nierva has spoken up on National University's removal from the national team that was set to participate in the Asian Women's Volleyball Cup on August 21.

"Our safety is the top most priority," said Nierva in a tweet on Monday, addressing the issue a day following Philippine National Volleyball Federation's (PNVF) decision to release the Lady Bulldogs and its coaching staff from the national team.

PNVF President Tats Suzara announced on Sunday that 12 of the 14-woman team from NU, as well as its head coach Karl Dimaculangan, are officially released from the national squad, just hours after NU team manager Mariano See Diet did not allow the Lady Bulldogs to compete in the Premier Volleyball League semifinals due to risk of injury.

The PVL earlier announced that Team Philippines would sub in for Japanese team Kobe Shinwa Women's University, which withdrew its participation due to COVID-19, as its preparation for the AVC Cup for Women.

Jennifer Nierva: 'We're grateful for everything'

Despite this, Nierva expressed her gratitude to the federation and vowed the Lady Bulldogs will continue to improve their craft as they shift their focus to defending their title in UAAP Season 85.

"Still, we’re grateful for everything. This will not stop us from mastering our craft. I know that no efforts nor sacrifices would be wasted. Time to work harder and come back stronger," she wrote on her tweet.

Only retained from the NU-bolstered squad are Jelai Gajero of California Precision Sports and former Adamson Lady Falcon Trisha Genesis.

The PNVF has decided that the best local team at the conclusion of the PVL Invitational Conference will represent Philippines in the AVC Cup, where nine other Asian countries including reigning champion China and SEA Games gold medalist Thailand will see action.

The tournament is scheduled from August 21 to 29 at PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

