Jema Galanza pleads for respect, privacy amid breakup rumors

IN the thick of the very public grapevine surrounding her on social media, Creamline star Jema Galanza, through her Virtual Playground management, appealed for privacy on Wednesday.

The outside hitter has just come off a full season in the recent Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference, where the Cool Smashers finished as a runner-up to Chery Tiggo in the best-of-three finals series.

"We would like to humbly request you to allow her [Galanza] to take her time off to rest and be with her family this post-season. Let us give her the privacy she needs to attend to her personal matters," Virtual Playground wrote in a statement.

The statement follows rumors of her breakup with long-time girlfriend Deanna Wong made the rounds on social media.

Jema Galanza prefers to keep matters private

Even prior to the conference, which happened from July 17 to August 13, rumors had already begun to circulate.

The former Adamson standout would prefer to keep the matter private.

"We encourage everyone to take this time of ECQ to also focus on more important matters instead of rumor mongering not to afflict inconveniences to anyone. Let us focus more on our personal physical and mental health," the statement wrote.

The Choco Mucho setter also liked the post on Twitter.

As of posting, no official announcement was made from the parties involved.

Hence, Virtual Playground shared that Galanza was thankful for the support she received throughout the season.

"Jema extends her sincerest gratitude to everyone for your utmost respect as she prays for everyone’ safety and healing," it continued.

