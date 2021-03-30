JC Intal, the artist, planning to stage second solo exhibit

RECENTLY retired wingman JC Intal plans to go full-time into painting.

Following the success of his one-man exhibit before the pandemic, the 37-year-old Intal is planning to hold another solo show hopefully by April or once the community quarantine within the National Capital Region (NCR) is relaxed.

Intal said the painting exhibit couldn’t have come at a better time following his recent decision to finally retire from playing in the PBA.

“Sobrang timing din na retirement, tapos meron naman akong nilu-look forward na second solo show,” said the Phoenix forward.

Intal, who comes from a family of artists, had a successful one-man show in February last year.

“Nagkaroon ako ng first solo exhibit sa Makati. After that, nag-pandemic,” he said.

The months that followed after the suspension of PBA games allowed Intal to focus more on his artwork.

“Kahit paano naka-buwelo ako. Wala kasi kaming practices nun so nasa art studio ako at nagpe-painting,” said the husband of TV personality and host Bianca Gonzalez and father to Lucia and Carmen.

While he admitted his new endeavor is not as rewarding as playing in Asia’s pioneering pro league, Intal said nonetheless, it’s a very good alternative to his PBA career that just came to an end after 13 seasons.

“Kahit paano hindi ako mabibigla na wala na akong suweldo sa PBA,” he said with a laugh.

Intal said he’s just thankful to people who have learned to appreciate his work.

“Sobrang grateful ako na may sumusuporta sa aking art at maraming nakaka-appreciate ng work ko dahil bumibili sila,” he added. “Kahit paano nagugustuhan nila.”

Whereas before, gym and and team practice had been the regular fare for the 6-foot-4, high-flying Atenean, now it’s an entirely different thing.

“Bago na ang routine ko. Painting na ako ngayon. Focus na ako sa art,” said Intal when asked how he now spends his day.