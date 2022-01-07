Japeth Aguilar’s art to go on exhibit in Big Boy Cheng’s gallery

ANOTHER PBA player is dipping his toes in the art world.

Japeth Aguilar of Ginebra San Miguel will have a two-man show with artist Manny Cabrera in Secret Fresh, DJ Big Boy Cheng’s art gallery along Ortigas Avenue. The show will run from January 9 to January 21.

The artistic side of the Ginebra big man — newly signed to a three-year contract extension even as he was dogged by rumors of a transfer to the Japan B.League — is one that we rarely see.

In the background of this recent post shilling ready-to-cook fried chicken from Magnolia, we can see what appears to be works in progress in the background. The style of the leftmost canvas, in particular, matches the one posted on the teaser image released by Secret Fresh.

Japeth Aguilar once modeled for BenCab

But Japeth’s ties to the art world seemingly run deep. In December 2018, he sat down to be the model of a quick sketch by national artist BenCab.

We’ll have to wait and see on January 9 to see his works on public display.

Coincidentally, Ronac Art Center, the building where Secret Fresh is located, was also the venue where Japeth Aguilar, Adrian Wong, Thirdy Ravena, and Isaac Go were seen playing five-a-side game, in violation of quarantine protocols. Commissioner Willie Marcial would later fine Aguilar and Wong P20,000, and ordered them to perform 30 hours of community service.

Perhaps the most successful PBA player turned painter is JC Intal, who, post-retirement, was able to hold a trio of solo exhibits, including an Art Fair 2021 stint where his paintings went for as high as P167,000.

