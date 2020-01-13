Boxing champ Nesthy Petecio meets new Darna Jane de Leon, who will play her in MMK

BEFORE she flies high as ‘Darna’, Jane de Leon will play the role of world boxing champion Nesthy Petecio in the drama anthology Maalaala Mo Kaya on Saturday, January 18, with the hashtag #MMKPangarapatKamao.

During the episode's second shooting day at the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines gym, Petecio bared to a handful of reporters that she hopes that her life story can serve as an inspiration not only to her fellow athletes but to everyone fighting their respective battles.

The Davao del Sur native, who won gold in the Aiba World Women’s Championships in Ulan-Ude, Russia last year, said that it was her family that kept her going, especially during the most trying times of her life.

“Makikita po nila rito kung paano po nagsimula ang boxing career ko," said Petecio, who also won gold in the 30th Southeast Asian Games late last year, of the MMK biography episode. "Kung paano po ako nadapa, kung paano po ako natalo, kung paano po ako bumangon para makuha ang gintong medalya."

She added: “At higit sa lahat po kung paano po ang pagpapahalaga ko sa pamilya. Yun po ang pinakamahalagang part doon, na kahit anong hirap dun o down ko pero ang pamilya ko and ang communication ko sa pamilya buong-buo po talaga."

At the shoot, Petecio paid close attention to the young actress who was playing her.

“Ang nagturo talaga sa kanya si coach Roel Velasco po. Ang itinuro ko lang po sa kanya yung mostly na sinusuntok ko po kumbaga yung mga pamatay,” said Petecio, visibly impressed with de Leon. “’Yung mga galaw ko yun po ang itunuro ko sa kanya tapos po nag-uusap kami kung paano ako magsalita, kung paano ako gumalaw.”

How fast did she pick up Nesthy's winning moves? Very fast, as Petecio can attest.

“Opo ang bilis niya po. Sabi ko nga sa kanya, ‘nagbo-boxing ka ba?’ Ang bilis niyang matuto. Ang dali lang ‘di siya mahirap turuan.”

During the shoot, national team boxers were also present, not as curious watchers, but as actors who will play themselves in the episode.

“Sobrang na-excite po sila (ABAP officials) and ‘di sila makapaniwala lalo na nung naglabas na ng trailer ‘yung MMK,” shared Petecio. “Kinuha ko nga po sila halos lahat na extra sa MMK kasi kailangan din po talaga. Lalayo pa ba ako eh nandiyan naman ang mga teammates ko and willing silang tumulong sobrang excited sila.”

Petecio went back to Baguio to continue her training for the Olympic Qualifier in China on February 3.