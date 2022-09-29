News And Trends

Jamie Malonzo sidesteps No. 13 out of respect for Ginebra great

by Reuben Terrado
Just now
Jamie Malonzo

JAMIE Malonzo has shifted from No. 13 to 3 after his move to Barangay Ginebra entering the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

But while he has previously worn the No. 3 before during his PBA career, Malonzo said the decision also had something to do with a Barangay Ginebra legend in Jayjay Helterbrand.

“My guy Jayjay got that number retired. It’s a legendary number within this program,” said Malonzo, acquired by Ginebra from NorthPort in a three-team trade during the break in between conferences.

The No. 13 jersey wasn't officially retired by Ginebra as only the No. 7 of Robert Jaworski and the No. 8 of Allan Caidic were raised to the rafters during an actual ceremony. Still, there is no doubt that Helterbrand was one of the greats of the franchise.

A direct hire by Ginebra in 2000, Helterbrand teamed up with Mark Caguioa to capture six PBA titles and win an MVP in 2009 during his 17-year career in the pros.

Jayjay Helterbrand

Malonzo, who wore No. 13 ever since he broke into the Philippine basketball scene when he was recruited by La Salle, said he and Helterbrand actually became friends recently.

“I’ve met him within this last year. Ever since that, he has been super supportive. He always messages me on Instagram, telling me to give him a win,” said Malonzo.

    The 26-year-old Malonzo said he didn’t inform Helterbrand that he won’t be using the No. 13 with Barangay Ginebra.

    “That’s why he owes me a conversation,” said Malonzo with a laugh.

    The former La Salle cager said he is still comfortable with the No. 3.

    “If I don’t get 13, I go back to my old high school number which is 3. I’m happy with 3,” said Malonzo.

