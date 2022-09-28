Amid disappointment, Cone finds silver lining in 'awesome' Malonzo debut

BARANGAY Ginebra coach Tim Cone was impressed with Jamie Malonzo’s play in his first game with the team, but also emphasized that the crowd darings need the veterans to step up to live up to expectations.

The Gin Kings were outplayed by Rain or Shine, 93-71, in a disapponting 2022-23 Commissioner’s Cup that saw the team shot only 28-of-83 from the field and fall behind after scoring five points in the second quarter.

Amid the disappointment, Cone saw a silver lining in the play of Malonzo, their prized acquisition from NorthPort. Malonzo had 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in his first game in a Ginebra uniform.

“I love the way Jamie played tonight. Jamie was awesome,” said Cone. “He was all over the court exactly what we envisioned him to play. It’s just that we didn’t get everybody else pulling the same direction.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Cone said Justin Brownlee must step up in the next games. Ginebra's resident import had 20 points and 16 rebounds but only shot 7-of-25 from the field including 1-of-10 from behind the arc.

“Our veterans have to step up. Justin knows he has to play better and we’ve all seen Justin throw up those clunkers once in a while. And so it doesn’t last. Justin comes back. We will see. But we definitely have to step up, me most of all.”

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Cone admitted he was outcoached by Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao, who took advantage of the new personnel of their team in the game.

“Pretty stunning the way we played,” said Cone. “Didn’t expect this at all. I have to give credit to coach Yeng for a brilliant game plan, changing defense on us. We weren’t prepared for changing defenses.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

"They were really smart because we just got new guys and we weren’t prepared to do that kind of stuff. We were focused on our execution and they disrupted our execution. And they shot the ball really well and we didn’t shoot the ball well.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.