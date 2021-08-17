Jaja Santiago lauds girlfriend Maika Ortiz’s comeback

WHAT’S better than a championship? For Jaja Santiago, it’s having someone special to celebrate it with.

Santiago was hailed the most valuable player as the Chery Tiggo Crossovers claimed the honor of being the first-ever professional volleyball league champs, defeating the Creamline Cool Smashers in the 2021 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

But it was also a triple celebration for her, with her girlfriend Maika Ortiz officially making her comeback on the court.

“To my source of energy, happiness and stress! Joke! I am really proud sayo! From 2018 ACL to Winning the Championship! Wow! Nakakaproud kasi di ka sumuko sa mga naging struggles and hardships mo sa buhay!” Jaja wrote on Instagram.

Ortiz, popular for her running attacks and blocking skills, suffered a torn ACL injury around three years ago.

She was declared fully recovered in 2020, but only got to make her comeback this conference because of the canceled schedules due to the pandemic.

The 29-year-old Ortiz is one of the team veterans that led Chery to their feat.

“Continue being a leader and source of happiness to everyone! I love you so much! Maika Ortiz is back,” Santiago added.

This is the couple’s second championship after their success in the 2016 Philippine SuperLiga Grand Prix under the Foton Tornadoes.

In that PSL conference, Jaja also clinched the MVP honors while Ortiz won the second best middle blocker.

