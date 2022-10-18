Have Jaja and Taka tied the knot? Jaja Santiago's mom shares cryptic post

NEARLY two months after sharing news about their engagement, Jaja Santiago and Japanese coach fiance Taka Minowa may have already exchanged their vows in a civil wedding ceremony.

In a Facebook post of Santiago's mother Alma Antonio dated Monday, October 17, she shared photos of the couple with the caption "The day she said 'I do'" and the hashtag #civilceremony.

A screenshot of her mother's post was shared on Twitter, with volleyball fans speculating whether the ace spiker has tied the knot with Minowa.

LOOK: Facebook post of Jaja Santiago's mom is going viral

The pair met during Santiago's stint as guest import for the Saitama Ageo Medics in the Japan V. League, where Minowa is part of the team's coaching staff.

Minowa is also an assistant coach of the Japanese women's volleyball team.

In late August this year, Santiago shared the news of her engagement on Instagram, with Minowa adding that they were already engaged two months prior to publicizing their status as a couple.

Yet to make an appearance in the ongoing Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference, Jaja is listed as an active player in the Chery Tiggo Crossovers' official roster.

Santiago won both conference and finals MVP plums in the 2021 PVL Open Conference, her last PVL stint before returning to Japan.

