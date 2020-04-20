Increased military presence in metro as gov't denies total lockdown plan

LAW enforcement frontliners turned it up a notch on Monday as they await the decision from the Philippine government on how the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Luzon evolves moving forward.

With President Rodrigo Duterte warning the public of a martial law-like lockdown due to an increase in ECQ violators, Philippine National Police officers continued to man checkpoints, including one at Magallanes Ave. along the South Super Highway in Makati City.

The same can be said over at the Cavitex tollgate in Parañaque City where Philippine Navy officers were assigned to check on motorists.

Check out the scenes below as SPIN.ph chief photographer Jerome Ascaño continued to roam the streets in the metro.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

