INC offers Philippine Arena as “mega-quarantine facility”

THE Philippine Arena has seen its share of gigantic concerts, PBA finals, and just last November, the spectacular opening of the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

But now the structure is being drafted into what may be its biggest role yet: as a quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients.

In the Laging Handa press briefing held today, April 3, Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) president and CEO Vince Dizon thanked Iglesia Ni Cristo for offering the 55,000-seater indoor area as a “mega-quarantine facility” for patients in Bulacan and Region III who have been infected by SARS-CoV-2.

The BCDA exec also said that twelve more facilities around Manila are being prepped as quarantine facilities. Among these are sports facilities such as Rizal Memorial Coliseum, PhilSports Arena, and Amoranto Sports Complex.

“Baka in a matter of five to seven days, puwede na,” Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) executive director Atty. Guillermo Iroy told SPIN.ph about the conversion of the Ninoy Aquino Stadium into a medical facility.

In a separate statement issued on BCDA’s Facebook page, Dizon, who is also the Presidential Adviser for Flagship Programs and Projects, explained, “Dahil sa dami ng nagkakasakit lalo na sa Metro Manila, ang mga ospital natin ay unti-unti ng napupuno. Gusto nating mapigilan ang pagdagsa ng tao sa ating mga ospital para ang mga ospital natin ay ma-prioritize iyong mga kritikal at severe ang sakit at pangangailangan.”

The Philippine Arena, located in Ciudad de Victoria in Bulacan, is the world’s largest indoor arena.