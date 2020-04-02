Ninoy Stadium transformation into medical facility now underway

THE conversion of the Ninoy Aquino Stadium into a medical facility to accommodate the growing number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases is now underway.

Work on the newly-rehabilitated playing venue began on Wednesday night and officials said could be available for use a week from now.

“Baka in a matter of five to seven days, puwede na,” said Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) executive director Atty. Guillermo Iroy.

PHOTO: Aizzabelle Rose Reynales Terrado

The PSC official said Ninoy Aquino can accommodate as many as 100 hospital beds for coronavirus patients.

The PSC through chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez, has offered the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex and the Philsports Complex in Pasig as possible temporary medical facilities to help decongest hospitals around Metro Manila.

Iroy said there’s no concrete word yet on when work at Philsport Complex will begin.

Also being considered is the Rizal Memorial Stadium and the vast Rizal Memorial Track and Field stadium should there be a spillover of patients over at Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

All government venues just underwent renovation last year for the country’s hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games.