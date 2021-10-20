Dame as Jordan, Doncic as Dirk: Iconic NBA moments reimagined on 75th anniversary

WITH THE opening of the NBA season today, players reimagined and remade some of the iconic moments in the league 75 years later.

Seventy-five years of history meant that there were a lot to choose from: from three-point shots to slam dunks, buzzer-beaters to elegant layups. But these current superstars went the extra mile by actually recreating these moments, performed by the legends who inspired them.

Watch the video here, posted by NBA on TNT:

NBA’s 75th anniversary remembered

The players chosen for the recreations recalled how they took inspiration from their idols that shaped them into who they are today.

Nets star Kevin Durant recreated George Gervin’s finger roll — a move, he said, he’s been hearing his whole life. The “Iceman” played for the San Antonio Spurs in 1976 to 1985, and then the Chicago Bulls from ‘85 to ‘86.

Chris Paul took on the role of Bob Cousy, sporting his jersey and number. Luka Doncic gave his own take on fellow Maverick Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks, and praised Dirk was the best European player to ever be in the game.

The Warriors’ power forward Draymond Green, meanwhile, went horizontal to recreate that iconic Dennis Rodman “Dive” photo, shot by Sam Forencich and featured in The Last Dance.

The Hornets' LaMelo Ball took on Lakers star Magic Johnson, the LA Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard went for a take on “Doctor J” Julius Erving, and Demar DeRozan took on the challenge of re-enacting a high-flying Clyde Drexler special.

Damian Lillard, meanwhile, played Michael Jordan, while Trae Young recreated Reggie Miller.

Using the magic of digital compositing, these current players, wearing classic kits (short shorts and all) were plugged into these iconic moments from across the history of the iconic league.





