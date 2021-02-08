How to celebrate a socially distanced, sporty Valentine’s

A BOUQUET of roses, a box of chocolates, a customized cake, a night out for a fancy dinner, or a quick out of town trip to spend the weekend — those were the timeless gifts and activities that could never go wrong on Valentine’s Day.

But of course, this year’s Valentine is unique, to say the least.



In this pandemic season, what better time to try and change things up during Cupid’s day with these Spin.ph recommended activities?

Start the day off with some sweat

PHOTO: Shutterstock



Continue reading below ↓

What better way to say ‘I love you’ than showing you care and worry for your significant other’s health and wellness, right?



What the pandemic has taught us is that we can easily stay on track of our fitness journey from the comforts of our home — whether or not we have actual gym equipment.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

This Valentine’s day, we encourage you to do just that by kicking off the day with an endorphin-inducing activity.



For starters, you can go out and have a nice jog to breathe in that fresh air and soak in some vitamin D.

If you love birds are already workout fanatics, then maybe a HIIT routine will do just the trick for you. Try out these athlete-approved ones:

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The goal for the day is for you guys to break a sweat and stretch out those muscles, and be that #WorkoutCouple.

Teach them the sport you love

We’re going to take a wild guess that your other half has seen you do at least one of the following in your relationship:

Continue reading below ↓

Complain to your TV screen or mobile phone Shift into analyst mode while watching a game on the bed/couch Listen to you rant about how bad a team or athlete performed Shout at the refs or players during a live game



If they’re not sports junkies, it’s likely they don’t understand where all THAT passion is coming from. They may have even thrown you a strange look every now and then.

Valentine’s day may be the day you introduce them to the sport you love.



Whether it’s grabbing a ball or taking out those rackets, you can quickly teach the basics in your backyard or garage. It’s all the rage among some athletes, who’ve turned these into fodder for their vlogs or Instagram stories.

HOT STORIES ON SPIN.PH HOT STORIES ON SPIN.PH

PHOTO: Shutterstock

Take the chance to bond and have fun with it. The goal isn’t to turn them into experts, but for you to share the love.





Continue reading below ↓

Gift them some fresh gear

What better way to celebrate the Day of Hearts than to get a fresh seat of kicks in his-and-hers colorways?

Nike has special Valentine-themed sneakers coming up, so you can watch out for those when they hit Nike Park. Adidas also has a sleek, Valentine’s Day-themed Sambarose collection to add some fire to red letter day.





Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

If you want to gift her some gear but have a limited budget, a few of our favorite retailers have some V-Day deals.

Toby’s Sports has an ongoing sale for shoes, as well as workout gear or even gym equipment.

Quezon City’s Rucker Outlet is also teasing a Valentine’s themed promotion.

Continue reading below ↓

Olympic Village is also offering up these discounts!

Whatever you end up getting, make sure you check them out before the 14th so it arrives right on time for the special day when you surprise them!



Cap off the day with a movie marathon

Romantic comedies may be a staple for the evening, but as a TRUE Spin.ph reader, go ahead and inject a sports movie into the Netflix lineup.



There’s a variety of sports movies you can choose from, whether you’re looking for something to pump you up, inspire you or even touch your heart.



Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Shutterstock



To start you off, here’s a list of Oscar-winning sports movies you can coddle your SO. You can also check out our list of the best sports-themed series of 2020. All of these are guaranteed to get your blood racing.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

At the end of the day, the most important thing is that you get to show your other half just how much you care and want them to be a part of your interests. Nothing says ‘I love you’ more than some quality time doing the things you both will love.