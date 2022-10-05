Like a Bossing: How fans are reacting to SMB’s shock loss against Blackwater

SAN MIGUEL’S Commissioner’s Cup debut did not go their way, as Blackwater escaped the powerhouse lineup to claim the victory, 109-106.

Mike Ayonayon was Bossing’s final boss, riding high on a momentum from a Baser Amer three to steal the ball and seal the deal with a layup.

As we can see in this video, the Bossing were over the moon with their win.

Fans comment on Blackwater win over the Beermen

On the Spin.ph Facebook page about the underdogs’ big win, many fans were in similarly high spirits in the comments section, referencing everything from Baser Amer’s infamous “night night” from last conference to SMB import Diamond Stone’s performance.

“Ayos, Diamond Na naging Bato pa, haha,” commented one.

“Night2 na uli Baser gantihan nato,” went one more comment.

“YEHEY!!! Mabuhay ang mga UNDERDOG TEAMS!!” said another.

One commented sardonically, “malakas lang talaga tong blackwater pag mahina kalaban.”

Other fans wondered how the San Miguel-Bay Area Dragons matchup would turn out, given the results of this Blackwater game. Meanwhile, diehard SMB fans in the comments section still applauded their team’s effort.

“Bawi next game beermen,” wrote a fan.

On Twitter, here’s how netizens are reacting:

