San Miguel ambushed by Blackwater in horror conference debut

BLACKWATER pulled off a stunning victory over powerhouse San Miguel, 109-106, on Wednesday in the 2022 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Baser Amer drained a go-ahead three to give Blackwater a 107-106 lead before Mike Ayonayon scored on a lay-up off a steal to settle the final score.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Bossing won after coming back from 15 points down while defeating a Beermen squad that was coming off a champoionship run in the Philippine Cup last month.

Cameron Krutwig put up a triple-double of 20 points, 18 rebounds, and 10 assists for Blackwater, which bounced back from a stinging loss to NLEX where it squandered a 16-point lead.

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia said he felt the team caught San Miguel on a bad night as it recently signed Diamond Stone just a few days before their conference opener.

“Sabi ko nga sa huddle, this is the best time to beat San Miguel because they are still struggling, bago ang import. It’s the best time to bounce back because we got embarrassed the last game,” said Vanguardia.

Blackwater trailed, 79-64, before its mighty comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Amer had 16 points including a three with 32.8 seconds left. He actually drew a foul on Chris Ross but was unable to complete the four-point play.

On the next possession, CJ Perez issued a pass to Stone but was intercepted by Ayonayon, who made an unmolested lay-up to finish with 10 points off the bench.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Troy Rosario added 13 points including eight in the final period to also help Blackwater’s comeback.

June Mar Fajardo had 23 points, while Stone had 20 points but shot 7-of-23 from the field in his first game after he replaced Thomas Robinson.

The scores:

Blackwater 109 – Krutwig 20, Amer 16, Rosario 13, Taha 11, Ayonayon 10, Banal 10, Jackson 7, Suerte 7, McCarthy 7, Ular 4, Ebona 4, Sena 0, Go 0.

San Miguel 106 – Fajardo 23, Stone 20, Lassiter 18, Perez 16, Tautuaa 11, Cruz 8, Enciso 6, Manuel 4, Ross 0, Herndon 0.

Quarters: 29-33; 61-64; 77-89; 109-106.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.