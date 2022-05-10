A day after elections, how are athletes doing in the partial, unofficial results?

YESTERDAY, voting precincts opened at 6 a.m. as Filipinos cast their votes in the contentious 2022 elections.

Among the many vying for their vote are more than a dozen athletes, both current and former, as well as executives, agents, and, in one case, a writer involved in the world of sports.

How are they faring in their electoral bid?

Here is a running list of leaders and laggers based on the partial, unofficial results from the Comelec transparency media server. Results were checked from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., May 10, and indicate transmissions from 6:17 a.m. According to the Comelec, that’s a total of 95.3 percent of electoral returns processed, with 53.7 million voters of the 67.4 million in the registered list.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Leading for the moment

A few sports figures seem to have already built a strong lead.

A win is guaranteed for Philippine Olympic Committee chief Bambol Tolentino, who has no opponent in his bid for Tagaytay City mayor. Here's the number of votes he's gotten so far, anyway: 37,999.

Continue reading below ↓

Arnis federation head Migz Zubiri is in the Senate's 'magic twelve' at eighth place.

Sports agent Matthew Manotoc looks to be a shoo-in as Ilocos Norte’s governor. He leads by more than 150,000 votes over rival Rudy Fariñas.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The same goes for former Green Archer Francis Zamora, who is running for a second term as San Juan mayor, and has so far garnered a lion’s share of the city votes (66,883 versus Jun Usman's 9,413).

Sonny Jaworski’s son Dodot is riding high in Pasig, with a comfortable 205,520 votes against Junjun Concepcion’s 87,716. (UPDATE: Comelec has proclaimed Dodot as Pasig vice mayor.)

Former badminton federation head Albee Benitez is lording it at 168,761 votes over Bing Leonardia’s 105,387 in the Bacolod City mayoral race.

In Bulacan City, the Aerial Voyager Vergel Meneses is looking to secure a new term as mayor, with his votes (24,195) nearly double that of Patrick Neil Meneses (12,611).

Continue reading below ↓

Meanwhile, fencer and actor Richard Gomez, who is running for congress in Leyte’s fourth district, is leading by over 30,000 votes over rival Goyo Larrazabal.

In the race for Quezon City’s district three congressional seat, Franz Pumaren has 56,943 votes over Allan Benedict Reyes' 53,219.

In Batangas’ first district, swimmer Eric Buhain is leading at 143,382 votes in the congressional race, while sister-in-law Lisa Ermita is at 127,181.

Lagging behind in unofficial results

Presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao is not faring well in the partial unofficial results, coming in at third place at 3,469,950 votes compared to frontrunner Bongbong Marcos’ more than 30 million votes.

Former bowler Tito Sotto also ranks third in the vice-presidential race, behind Sara Duterte and Kiko Pangilinan.

In the senate, taekwondo jin Monsour del Rosario and former sportswriter Manny Piñol are at 29th and 33rd place, respectively.

For the congressional race, sports exec Manny Lopez garnered 70,651 votes for Manila’s first district, behind Ernix Dionisio’s 83,234.

Continue reading below ↓

Outside of Meneses and Jaworski, former PBA players in the mayoral and vice mayoral races can’t seem to catch a break. Alvin Patrimonio, at 25,772 votes, is not making any headway over Ellen Nieto, 107,268, as they vie for Cainta’s mayorship. Ditto for Mandaue vice mayoral hopeful Elmer Cabahug (who has 58,535 votes to Glenn Bercede’s 110,301), San Juan vice mayoral hopeful Philip Cezar (with 16,608 to Warren Villa’s 55,920), and San Simon, Pampanga vice mayoral hopeful Mark Macapagal (third place behind Dading Santos and Rommel Bondoc). Coach Binky Favis is also struggling in his quest as Parañaque City vice mayor; he has 88,977 votes against Joan Villafuerte’s 102,560.

In Polangui, Albay, Pacquiao trainer Buboy Fernandez is last out of three in the vice mayoral race, though second placer Winels Buendia is only 689 votes ahead, while frontrunner Cherry Mella-Sampal is ahead by 1,918 votes.

Meanwhile, in the party list system, ACT-CIS is currently in the lead with 5.78 percent of the votes, which does not bode well for Michele Gumabao’s Mothers for Change, or Bobby Pacquiao’s OFW Family.

Continue reading below ↓

Unofficial results for athletes running for city council

In Cebu’s second district, Dondon Hontiveros is leading all other council nominees.

In San Juan’s first district, Paul Artadi, James Yap, and Ervic Vijandre are currently in second, fourth, and fifth place, respectively. In San Juan City’s second district, Don Allado ranks sixth.

In Caloocan’s third district, Tito Varela is in eight place.

In Tuguegarao’s lone district, Charo Soriano is at second place. (UPDATE: Comelec has already proclaimed the final tally for Tuguegarao. The volleyball official and former Lady Eagle is now officially a city councilor.)

In Dinalupihan, Bataan, Gary David is currently in seventh place in the city’s lone district.

In Ormoc, Leyte’s lone district, Rey Evangelista is currently in third.

Boxer Bai Elorde is currently in tenth in Parañaque’s second district.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.