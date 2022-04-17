Platinum Karaoke settles for third after stunning defeat in ABL 3x3 semis

PLATINUM Karaoke Philippines bounced back from a stunning semifinal defeat to beat VN Red & Gold, 15-8, on Sunday to clinch third place in the Asean Basketball League 3x3 International Champions Cup in Bali, Indonesia.

The team of Juan Gomez de Liano, Chris De Chavez, Carlos Martinez, and Marcus Hammonds settled for third place after it lost to Indonesia Patriots A, 15-13, on a buzzer-beater by naturalized player Jamarr Johnson.

Shock loss

Earlier in the day, Platinum Karaoke advanced after winning over Ahmedabad 3BL from India, 19-17, to arrange a semifinal clash with Indonesia Patriots A, which defeated Singapore Slingers, 17-15.

Platinum Karaoke Philippines coached by Anton Altamirano earned a trip to the quarterfinals after sweeping Pool C with a 2-0 record.

Indonesia Patriots A, which also took first place in Pool C with a 2-0 mark, clashed with Harimau Malaya in the championship game.

