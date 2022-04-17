Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Apr 17
    ABL

    Platinum Karaoke settles for third after stunning defeat in ABL 3x3 semis

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    undefined

    PLATINUM Karaoke Philippines bounced back from a stunning semifinal defeat to beat VN Red & Gold, 15-8, on Sunday to clinch third place in the Asean Basketball League 3x3 International Champions Cup in Bali, Indonesia.

    The team of Juan Gomez de Liano, Chris De Chavez, Carlos Martinez, and Marcus Hammonds settled for third place after it lost to Indonesia Patriots A, 15-13, on a buzzer-beater by naturalized player Jamarr Johnson.

    Shock loss

    Earlier in the day, Platinum Karaoke advanced after winning over Ahmedabad 3BL from India, 19-17, to arrange a semifinal clash with Indonesia Patriots A, which defeated Singapore Slingers, 17-15.

    Platinum Karaoke Philippines coached by Anton Altamirano earned a trip to the quarterfinals after sweeping Pool C with a 2-0 record.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Indonesia Patriots A, which also took first place in Pool C with a 2-0 mark, clashed with Harimau Malaya in the championship game.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again