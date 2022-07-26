Dating and Relationships

LOOK: Hidilyn Diaz weds Julius Naranjo in Baguio ceremony

by spin.ph staff
4 hours ago
undefined
PHOTO: Nice Print Photography/Instagram

IT'S official: The Philippines 'golden girl' is now Mrs. Naranjo.

On the first anniversary of her historic Tokyo Olympic gold medal feat, Hidilyn Diaz married Julius Naranjo of Team HD at the prestigious Baguio Country Club.

Nice Print Photo, their official wedding photographer, uploaded a few snapshots from the event.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    LOOK: Official wedding snaps from Hidilyn Diaz, Julius Naranjo wedding

    Continue reading below ↓

    Diaz wore a Francis Libiran-designed silver gown long gown during the wedding ceremonies. She also had on her engagement ring, with a diamond set inside a carefully wrought miniature barbell.

    Principal sponsors in the star-studded wedding entourage included former vice president Leni Robredo, retired boxer Manny Pacquiao, and tycoons Manny V. Pangilinan and Ramon S. Ang.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    The couple got engaged in October of last year.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Nice Print Photography/Instagram

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again