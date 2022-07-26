LOOK: Hidilyn Diaz weds Julius Naranjo in Baguio ceremony

IT'S official: The Philippines 'golden girl' is now Mrs. Naranjo.

On the first anniversary of her historic Tokyo Olympic gold medal feat, Hidilyn Diaz married Julius Naranjo of Team HD at the prestigious Baguio Country Club.

Nice Print Photo, their official wedding photographer, uploaded a few snapshots from the event.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

LOOK: Official wedding snaps from Hidilyn Diaz, Julius Naranjo wedding

Continue reading below ↓

Diaz wore a Francis Libiran-designed silver gown long gown during the wedding ceremonies. She also had on her engagement ring, with a diamond set inside a carefully wrought miniature barbell.

Principal sponsors in the star-studded wedding entourage included former vice president Leni Robredo, retired boxer Manny Pacquiao, and tycoons Manny V. Pangilinan and Ramon S. Ang.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The couple got engaged in October of last year.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.