Soon-to-wed Hidilyn Diaz, Julius Naranjo will have Leni Robredo as their 'ninang'

FORMER vice president Leni Robredo has just been tapped by the country's first Olympic gold medalist to be her ninang sa kasal.

Robredo joins the already heavyweight entourage of Hidilyn Diaz and Julius Naranjo as they tie the knot on the first anniversary of Hidilyn's gold medal lift in Tokyo. Ramon S. Ang, Manny V. Pangilinan, Bambol Tolentino, Manny Pacquiao, Vicki Belo are among the principal sponsors. Also on the list are SM's Teresita Sy-Coson, financial adviser Bo Sanchez, and Samahang Weightlifting sa Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

'Ninang Leni' to join newlyweds Hidilyn Diaz, Julius Naranjo

Film producer and Hidilyn's manager Noel Ferrer shared a few snapshots of Diaz, Naranjo, himself, and Robredo together in a public post published on Thursday.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In the caption, he congratulates the couple on their upcoming wedding ceremony, and tells them his best wishes.

"PINAGHIRAPANG TAGUMPAY : Sakripisyo, Tiwala at Pagmamahal. Para sa Diyos at Bayan. At Para Sa Isa’t Isa," he wrote. "Nakasuporta lang kami ni Ninang Leni Gerona Robredo lagi."

The 31-year-old weightlifting star and Naranjo of Team HD got engaged on October 2021, just months after they achieved the country's historic gold from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

As revealed by several recent Instagram uploads, Diaz also had her bridal shower recently.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.