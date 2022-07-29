Gin Kings fans thankful as Ginebra victory trends on Twitter

WITH THE Philippine Cup on the line, Ginebra fans took to Twitter in full force in Game 2 of the quarterfinals series between the Bolts and the Gin Kings. On the day of monkeypox’s first confirmed case in the Philippines, which dominated the social media network’s conversations, the PBA’s most passionate fandom also got Ginebra up on the Twitter trending charts.

LOOK: Ginebra trends along with DOH, PVL, monkeypox





Their fervor didn’t go to waste. The Gin Kings forced a decider, thanks to clutch plays from Japeth Aguilar and Stanley Pringle down the stretch.

Ginebra tied the series up at 1-1 with a 94-97 victory in their first match in San Juan in more than a decade.

The two teams will face off again on Sunday, but for now, here’s a roundup of some grateful tweets.

Ginebra fans storm the heavens

Alexa, play ‘Stayin’ Alive’ by the Bee Gees

Isa pa

