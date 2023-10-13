Shock, concern, suspicion as Gilas fans wake up to news of Brownlee positive test

GILAS Pilipinas fans who are still on a high over the historic Asian Games basketball gold medal got quite a shock over the news that Justin Brownlee failed a random drug test taken after the final against Jordan last October 7.

Reactions have been mostly of surprise and concern, especially when the possibility that the Philippines can be stripped of its first Asiad men's basketball gold medal in 61 years dawned on the fans.

There was also suspicion, probably because if was the China Anti-Doping Agency which administered the tests which, curiously, also yielded a positive result from Jordan player Sami Bzai.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Plot thickens? Quite a lot to digest, really.

For now, let's see how the fans reacted:

Can't silence the Pinoys









ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓





CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Played it dirty?

Coincidence?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

On Brownlee

Of course

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph