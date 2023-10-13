Justin Brownlee failed Asian Games doping test, says ITA

JUSTIN Brownlee has failed his doping test during the 19th Asian Games, the International Testing Agency said on Thursday.

Justin Brownlee fails Asiad doping test

The ITA said that a sample collected from the Gilas Pilipinas naturalized player came out with an “adverse analytical finding for Carboxy-THC, a specified prohibited substance according to the prohibited list of the World Anti-Doping Agency.”

The ITA said the sample was collected on October 7, with the sample collective authority being the China Anti-Doping Agency.

The ITA said Brownlee has been informed of the case and “has the right to request the analysis of the B-samples.”

Coincidentally, Jordan’s Sami Bzai also failed his doping test of the sample collected on October 7.

The ITA said it found that Bzai’s sample contained dehydrochloromethyl-testosterone metabolite, a non-specified prohibited substance according to the list of WADA.

Incidentally, the samples of Brownlee and Bzai were collected a day after the Philippines and Jordan figured in the gold medal match. Gilas Pilipinas won the final game, 70-60.

The ITA said the issue has been referred to the Anti-Doping Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Brownlee is the second Philippine athlete who failed the doping test after Ariana Evangelista of cycling.

Evangelista was placed under provisional suspension by the ITA.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph