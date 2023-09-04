News And Trends

Chot cries foul over fake quote card: 'I never said this'

Chot hits out at fabricated quote
by John Mark Garcia
Just now
chot reyes
Chot Reyes clarifies non-existent statement in fabricated quote card on social media.
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

CHOT Reyes was on the receiving end of a fabricated quote card making rounds on social media.

READ: Jordan Clarkson pays tribute to Chot Reyes after Gilas' tough run in Fiba World Cup

In an Instagram post on Monday, the outgoing Gilas Pilipinas tactician shared a photo of the said graphic and set the record straight.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Fake news alert: I never said this! #smh #grabetalaga," Reyes said.

The quote card, in Filipino, made it appear that Reyes was lamenting the public's ire as if he was the one who 'vowed to bring down the price of rice to P20 per kilo.'

undefined

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    Shortly after a maiden victory at the 2023 Fiba World Cup against China, Reyes revealed his intent to step down as Gilas head coach.

    His successor has yet to be named as of posting time, less than three weeks before the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Chot Reyes clarifies non-existent statement in fabricated quote card on social media.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again