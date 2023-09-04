Chot cries foul over fake quote card: 'I never said this'

CHOT Reyes was on the receiving end of a fabricated quote card making rounds on social media.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the outgoing Gilas Pilipinas tactician shared a photo of the said graphic and set the record straight.

"Fake news alert: I never said this! #smh #grabetalaga," Reyes said.

The quote card, in Filipino, made it appear that Reyes was lamenting the public's ire as if he was the one who 'vowed to bring down the price of rice to P20 per kilo.'

Shortly after a maiden victory at the 2023 Fiba World Cup against China, Reyes revealed his intent to step down as Gilas head coach.

His successor has yet to be named as of posting time, less than three weeks before the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.