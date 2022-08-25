For KD, this play against Kobe was unforgettable

AMONG THE more memorable tweets for Kobe Day — the late superstar's second birthday since his untimely death — was this one from Kevin Durant, who instantly recalled a years-old play from an old KD versus Kobe photo a fan posted.

That play must have been an intensely memorable one for Durant. Based on that one photo alone, he instantly recalled all the details of their hardcourt tussle — despite already being nine years removed from that Oklahoma City Thunder-Los Angeles Lakers matchup.

“This was a bucket,” recalled Durant in a tweet reply, “bean stance was too open and gave me a hook shot going middle.”

He added: “Miss you my boy!!! Lol”

Kobe vs. Durant play, remembered

A fan verified Durant’s account, shaking their head in disbelief as they dug up a video of that exact play.

“Wow. @KDTrey5 is exactly right. Hook shot going middle,” they said.

The day before, Durant was also in the news after a meeting with management resulted in him staying put in the Nets. Despite requesting a trade last June, general manager Sean Marks announced, “We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn.”

Meanwhile, Kobe's widow Vanessa made a tearful appearance in a Los Angeles federal court last week, testifying in her suit against LA County for violation of privacy. Evidence presented in court showed that a sheriff's deputy and other officials shared photos from the scene of the crash.

"I was blindsided again, devastated, hurt. I trusted them. I trusted them not to do these things," said Vanessa.

On Kobe Bryant day, the jury reached a verdict, awarding $16 million to Vanessa Bryant as they ruled that the county had indeed breached her family's privacy.

