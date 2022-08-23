Kevin Durant staying put in Brooklyn after meeting with Nets top brass

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    NEW YORK — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets plan to stay together after all, even after the All-Star forward asked to be traded earlier this summer.

    The Nets said on Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.

    Marks added that the goal remains to bring a championship to Brooklyn.

    That is certainly more likely by keeping Durant, who remains one of the best scorers in the NBA. He is set to begin a four-year extension he signed last summer, and the possibility of him being traded had been the biggest story in the NBA this summer.

