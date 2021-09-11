Alex Eala ends her best run yet in the US Open Juniors

THE FILIPINA teen tennis sensation officially capped off her run in the 2021 US Open.

Alex Eala just concluded her campaign after losing the semifinals round in the Girls’ Doubles. Yesterday, she also lost in the quarterfinals of the Girls’ Singles.

This run, though, is her best performance yet in the New York-based Grand Slam.

Last 2019 season, she finished in the second round of both singles and doubles.

Semis loss for Alex Eala

On her second game in the day, with just an hour of rest, Eala and Belgian partner Hanne Vandewinkel succumbed to the American pair of Reese Brantmeier and Elvina Kalieva, 7-5, 2-6, 7-10, on Saturday morning, Philippine time, at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York City.

This puts an end to Eala’s stint in the last tennis Grand Slam of the year.

She continues to be on the lookout for her third Grand Slam title after a 2020 Australian Open Doubles victory, and a 2021 French Open Doubles title.

