Road Warriors forego Christmas party, donate costs to 'Odette' victims

AS promised, NLEX decided to do away with its traditional Christmas party for 2021 and instead, donated the expenses it expected to incur to victims of typhoon Odette.

Coach Yeng Guiao and the entire NLEX team was accompanied by Road Warriors executive Ronald Dulatre in presenting the check worth P100,000 in behalf of the Alagang Kapatid Foundation.

An additional P50,000 was added to the contribution courtesy of the PLDT-Smart Foundation.

Guiao and the Road Warriors presented the check together with Commissioner Willie Marcial during halftime of the NLEX-Phoenix PBA Governors Cup game on Christmas Day at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Napag-usapan ng team at ng management namin na yung gagastusin namin sa aming Christmas party ay i-donate na lang po natin sa ating mag kapatid sa Visayas at Mindanao sa pamamagitan ng Alagang Kapatid Foundation,” said Guiao.

“Nagpapasalamat po kami kay Boss Manny V. Pangilinan, kay Boss Rod Franco ang amin pong PBA Governor, at Boss Luigi Bautista, presidente ng NLEX, sa suportang ibinigay dito sa aming adhikain.”

The regions of MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga were badly hit by Typhoon Odette just a week before Christmas.

