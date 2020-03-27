FEU Alabang to open its basketball court as extension for RITM

MORE help is on the way for frontliners. The Far Eastern University Alabang has offered to lend its basketball court and locker rooms as an extension facility for the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) in Muntinlupa amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The RITM is one of the country's primary laboratories for the testing of COVID-19 test results. FEU Alabang is located right next to it.

FEU Alabang will have its whole gym sanitized, including four locker rooms with shower and toilet rooms, which will be repurposed for use by the medical personnel.

The spacious basketball court with taraflex flooring will also accommodate patients’ beds.

Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguard star Jai Reyes posted the good news on his Twitter account, saying: “Thank you FEU Alabang for lending your basketball court to RITM.”

Due to the increase of cases in the country (now numbering 707, as of March 27), more and more health workers and hospitals are calling for help and donations.

A week ago, the De La Salle University offered its campus facilities as temporary shelter for the homeless people affected by the Luzon Island lockdown.