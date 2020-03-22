La Salle opens door to provide shelter for the homeless

LA Salle has opened its doors to those in need of shelter in light of the global new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Lasallian Brothers have turned their Taft campus into a "temporary sanctuary" to the homeless people in Manila while the island of Luzon has been placed under enhanced community quarantine.

In the school's Facebook account, La Salle shared that 77 people, mostly women and the elderly, are currently staying in the second floor of the Enrique Razon Sports Center and will remain there until the Metro Manila lockdown has been lifted.

The heartwarming move was done by De La Salle University-Manila in partnership with the Divine Word Missionaries (SVD) through their KAin, LIgo NG Ayos (KALINGA) Program.

Aside from providing shelter, La Salle is also taking care of these people in need, with the school urging volunteers to lend a hand in this noble cause during these trying times.