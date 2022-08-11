Snide asides to Gilas pepper fan reactions to Ateneo’s momentous win

IT WAS a sweet sweep for the Blue Eagles at the inaugural World University Basketball Series.

Ateneo plowed through the competition of the weeklong international collegiate tournament, culminating in a 68-59 win over Tokai University of Japan.

Even as they celebrated Ateneo’s victory, several fans couldn’t help but bring up the specter of the Gilas national team. They once again compared Coach Tab Baldwin’s leadership to the embattled team, currently mired in controversy as it gears up for the August window of the Fiba qualifiers.

Some even went as far as to tag the official accounts of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

Ateneo praise, Gilas shade

BEBOB, say Blue Eagles fans

