News And Trends

End of an era: Netizens salute the Aces in Alaska's final game

by spin.ph staff
1 Hour ago
undefined
PHOTO: (Left) Mark Villeza

THE #ALASDANCE comes to an end.

The Road Warriors stamped a definite end to the long-running franchise with a 96-80 victory.

The mood at Araneta became somber as everyone in the Big Dome realized that they were about to witness history: the final game of the Alaska Aces as it departs the league it had been a part of for 35 seasons.

After the end of the game, the PBA held a short ceremony to honor the franchise.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    Meanwhile, on social media, fans saluted the team that had given the PBA some of its most legendary players and iconic moments.

    Let’s give it up for the Aces/The Milkmen!

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Fans tweet their appreciation for Alaska

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: (Left) Mark Villeza

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again