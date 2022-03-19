End of an era: Netizens salute the Aces in Alaska's final game

THE #ALASDANCE comes to an end.

The Road Warriors stamped a definite end to the long-running franchise with a 96-80 victory.

The mood at Araneta became somber as everyone in the Big Dome realized that they were about to witness history: the final game of the Alaska Aces as it departs the league it had been a part of for 35 seasons.

After the end of the game, the PBA held a short ceremony to honor the franchise.

Meanwhile, on social media, fans saluted the team that had given the PBA some of its most legendary players and iconic moments.

Let’s give it up for the Aces/The Milkmen!

Fans tweet their appreciation for Alaska

