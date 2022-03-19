NLEX puts end to Alaska farewell run, sets up semis showdown vs Ginebra

NLEX advanced to the semifinals of the PBA 46th Season Governors’ Cup, ousting Alaska, 96-80, on Saturday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

NLEX vs Alaska recap

The Road Warriors went on a binge in the second quarter, outscoring the Aces, 25-11, on their way to arranging a semifinal match-up against Barangay Ginebra.

The blowout win, however, had a somber tone as the game will be known as the last-ever game of Alaska in franchise history after the company announced it will be leaving the PBA after 35 seasons following the conclusion of the conference.

Cameron Clark led the Road Warriors with 24 points and eight rebounds even after he sustained a cut on the forehead in the first period.

Kris Rosales and JR Quinahan each had 12 points as NLEX led by as many as 24 points in the game after being forced into a rubber match.

“They stretched us to the limit,” said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao, celebrating his 63rd birthday on Saturday. “We felt that after our first meeting, we did not really anticipate that we will lead by a double digit margin. “We came prepared to play defense in the second time we meet them (in the quarterfinals).”

The Aces started the game with a 7-0 run but couldn’t sustain the lead in the match.

After the game, the PBA paid tribute to the franchise with a final buzzer as the PBA bids goodbye to one of the most storied franchise in the league.

Mark Saint Fort had 14 points, while Jeron Teng added 13 points in the Aces’ final game in PBA history.

The scores:

NLEX 96 – Clark 24, Rosales 12, Quinahan 12, Chua 10, Nieto 10, Trollano 9, Soyud 7, Alas 7, Varilla 3, Ighalo 2, Murrell 0, Paniamogan 0, Semerad 0.

Alaska 80 – Saint Fort 14, Teng 13, DiGregorio 11, Tolomia 11, Bulanadi 8, Taha 8, Tratter 6, Ilagan 5, Ahanmisi 4, Adamos 0, Racal 0, Faundo 0.

Quarters: 21-20; 46-31; 71-52; 96-80.

