Ateneo fans already bidding SJ Belangel farewell as KBL rumors swirl

ATENEO young gunner SJ Belangel has confirmed that he has been receiving feelers from teams in Korea, Taiwan, and even Japan.

“Korean teams, may mga Japan, Taiwan. Pero nagre-reach out ‘yung mga Korean teams. Malapit na rin ata ‘yung league nila,” he said in an interview at the sidelines of the PBA opening.

But he insisted that he still has to make a decision.

As rumors of his departure swirled, many Blue Eagles fans on Twitter are already expressing their thanks to him for his time with Ateneo. "One Big Fight" trended on Twitter's Philippine charts as netizens bid their goodbyes and goodluck to Belangel.

Fans salute SJ Belangel on Twitter

Definitely we're gonna miss those moments from the King Eagle.

