SJ Belangel confirms Korea offers, but insists nothing final yet

SJ BELANGEL admitted Korean teams have reached out to his camp but insisted there is no final decision on whether he will play abroad or not.

The Ateneo guard confirmed there is interest not just among Korean Basketball League teams but also from Japan and Taiwan teams, something that he said is known to the Blue Eagles organization.

Belangel, though, said he has not signed any contract as he enjoys his time away from basketball and academics following a grueling season. He still has two years of elibility left with the Blue Eagles if he decides to stay put.

“Korean teams, may mga Japan, Taiwan. Pero nagre-reach out ‘yung mga Korean teams. Malapit na rin ata ‘yung league nila,” said Belangel on Sunday when interviewed on the sidelines of the PBA game between Rain or Shine and Converge.

“Kapag mag-reach out, derecho na sa mga coaches. It’s an opportunity din and at the same time, they need to know,” he added.

Belangel came out to support his former Ateneo teammate Gian Mamuyac, even wearing a Mamuyac jersey for the match.

Belangel said he is also considering all the offers abroad, but added he will still have to think everything over.

“For me right now, I’m just enjoying na pumasa ako sa Ateneo. Kasi ‘yun talaga ‘yung dream ko na makapasa sa Ateneo. Then suddenly eto. Biglang lumabas, pumutok. Parang nawala ‘yung pagkasaya ko. Pero for me, if may mga opportunities na ganyan, siyempre once in a lifetime opportunities.

“Pero may kailangan din ako pag-isipan. Hindi lang kapag may opportunity na lumalabas, i-grab mo agad. You need to see the future and the pros and cons na mangyayari. For me, ‘yun pa lang. For me right now, I’m enjoying na nakapasa ako and waiting for graduation. Soon enough, may decision din naman ‘yan,” said Belangel.

If he accepts the Korea offer, Belangel will be one of the first players to take that route after the KBL opened its doors to Asian players in the league..

“For me, if that happens, siguro may pressure naman talaga everytime na pumunta ka. Pero for me, siguro if ganun ang nangyari, it will be a blessing and an opportunity. Lalaruin ko lang ang laro ko. Kung mangyari ‘yun, go. Same lang nung nirecruit ako ng Ateneo. Kung ano sinabi, I’m just going to play my game,” said Belangel.

