Zavier Lucero carries UP past FEU for sixth straight win

ZAVIER Lucero came alive in the second half and provided the spark for University of the Philippines to claim its sixth straight victory in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament with an 83-76 conquest over Far Eastern University Saturday at Mall of Asia Arena.

The Fil-Am high-flyer caught fire and unfurled 16 of his 27 points in the third quarter where the Fighting Maroons made their move and took the 58-50 lead entering the final canto.

Lucero also drained a three with 1:50 left before big plays from Carl Tamayo, Joel Cagulangan, and Ricci Rivero took UP home as it finished the first round at second place with a 6-1 record.

The 6-foot-6 forward also shot 3-of-4 from deep, as well as collecting 12 rebounds, three steal, and one block in the Fighting Maroons conquest.

"I guess yung tempo ng first half, hindi favorable sa amin," said coach Goldwin Monteverde.

"We tried to play a more uptempo game. Yung defense kahit paano nung second half, mas gumanda. At yung execution, mas maganda yung sa second half. We kinda lost nung first half pero at least noong second half, naka-recover."

Carl Tamayo also played big for UP with his 12 points, four rebounds, and two assists, while Ricci Rivero came alive late and scored eight of his 10 points in the last five minutes, on top of his six boards and three dimes.

The six-game win streak matches the longest winning stretch for the Diliman side which was first recorded back in 2004 under coach Lito Vergara.

L-Jay Gonzales pumped 20 points, eight rebounds, and two assists for FEU which fell to a 3-4 slate.

Emman Ojuola had a standout 17-point, 13-rebound double-double, as Xyrus Torres shot 5-of-9 from distance for his 17 points in the losing cause.

The Scores:

UP 83 -- Lucero 27, Tamayo 12, Rivero 10, Cansino 7, Diouf 7, Fortea 6, Alarcon 5, Cagulangan 4, Abadiano 3, Spencer 2, Lina 0, Catapusan 0.

FEU 76 -- Gonzales 20, Ojuola 17, Torres 17, Alforque 9, Abarrientos 8, Sandagon 3, Tempra 2, Sleat 0, Sajonia 0, Bienes 0, Celzo 0.

Quarters: 14-18, 31-32, 58-50, 83-76.

