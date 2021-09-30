With B.League now on Pinoy TV, Thirdy Ravena even more eager to put on a show

WITH the Japan B. League providing a Philippine telecast of the 2021-2022 season, Thirdy Ravena just got more zealous to put on a show playing alongside fellow kababayans for his kababayans at home.

"Just wow. That's amazing! I'm definitely very happy cause I feel like everyone's excited to get the ball rolling. Not just the players, but the Philippine basketball community as well," the San-En NeoPhoenix guard told SPIN Life.

On Wednesday evening, B. League announced its partnership with Tap Digital Media for a showcase of 51 games throughout the season.

And Ravena, from his end, is thrilled to take on this brand new season, his second in the Japan, after last year's debut.

The two-time collegiate MVP was the first Pinoy player to suit up in the league, but in Division 1, he's now joined by his older brother, Kiefer Ravena, for the Shiga Lakestars, Bobby Ray Parks of Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, Kobe Paras of Niigata Albirex BB, Dwight Ramos of Toyama Grouses, and Javi Gomez de Liaño of Ibaraki Robots.

Meanwhile, Juan Gomez de Liaño of Earthfriends Tokyo Z and Kemark Carino of Aomori Wat's have been signed up in the second division.

And this lineup just makes it even more exciting for him.

"Very happy to marami na akong kasama dito and I'm excited to see what their respective journeys are gonna be like," he said. "Most excited to play against teams na may Pinoys, especially with my bro!"

In a previous interview, the 24-year-old stalwart shared his B.League learnings from his rookie year.

Technically now an overseas Filipino worker (OFW), Ravena vowed to reciprocate the support the Filipino fans are showing them, even if they're playing out of their home country.

"Sana hindi kayo magsawa, ibibigay din namin lahat para sa laro para mag-enjoy kayong manood," he said. "Salamat sa pagsuporta saming mga dayo dito sa Japan."

