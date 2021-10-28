Dating and Relationships

Eumir Marcial ties the knot with his Princess

by spin.ph staff
2 hours ago
The wedding of Eumir Marcial and Princess Galarpe.
PHOTO: Abraham 'Bambol' Tolentino/Facebook

THE OLYMPIC boxer has had good luck with rings lately.

Shortly after winning silver in the recently concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Eumir Marcial popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Princess Jenniel Cabradilla Galarpe.

The two exchanged “I do”s in a beach wedding on Thursday, October 28.

The wedding of Eumir Marcial and Princess Galarpe.

Eumir Marcial wedding packed with star-studded guests

It was a star-studded guest list representing the sports world, including Hidilyn Diaz, fellow Olympic boxers Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio, and Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    According to an October 25 report from Rappler’s Lynde Salgados, wedding sponsors include presidential hopeful Manny Pacquiao, and “at least six congressmen and sports and military officials.”

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Galarpe is boxing royalty, as she is the daughter of Cagayan de Oro boxing trainer Reynaldo Galarpe, and niece of amateur Asian boxing gold medalist Roberto Jalnaiz.

    The wedding of Eumir Marcial and Princess Galarpe.

    Continue reading below ↓

    The pair have been in a relationship for the past nine years.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    The wedding of Eumir Marcial and Princess Galarpe.
    PHOTO: Abraham 'Bambol' Tolentino/Facebook

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again