Eumir Marcial ties the knot with his Princess

THE OLYMPIC boxer has had good luck with rings lately.

Shortly after winning silver in the recently concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Eumir Marcial popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Princess Jenniel Cabradilla Galarpe.

The two exchanged “I do”s in a beach wedding on Thursday, October 28.





Eumir Marcial wedding packed with star-studded guests

It was a star-studded guest list representing the sports world, including Hidilyn Diaz, fellow Olympic boxers Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio, and Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

According to an October 25 report from Rappler’s Lynde Salgados, wedding sponsors include presidential hopeful Manny Pacquiao, and “at least six congressmen and sports and military officials.”

Galarpe is boxing royalty, as she is the daughter of Cagayan de Oro boxing trainer Reynaldo Galarpe, and niece of amateur Asian boxing gold medalist Roberto Jalnaiz.





The pair have been in a relationship for the past nine years.

