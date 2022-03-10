Sana oil: Hidilyn's lifetime free fuel from Phoenix suddenly a source of envy

HIDILYN Diaz’s biggest flex these days may not even be the Olympic gold medal she won in Japan last year.

With gas prices shooting up and the Ukraine crisis expected to push it to astronomical levels, people of the internet were quick to be reminded how lucky Hidilyn is for one of the bonuses she got for the historic gold medal.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

If you remember, the weightlifting heroine from Zamboanga City was awarded by Phoenix Petroleum with a lifetime supply of gas on top of a P5-million cash prize for her breakthrough gold medal.

That lifetime supply, pardon the pun, is worth its weight in gold.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

And netizens won't stop raving about it:

"Bow down to the kween, peasants"

Continue reading below ↓

"Hidilyn, my friend"



Twitter, of course, is undefeated:



Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

"Roadtrip? No problem"

Continue reading below ↓

Leaving it here, Hidilyn Diaz, can you be our 'ride or die'?

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.