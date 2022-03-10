News And Trends

Sana oil: Hidilyn's lifetime free fuel from Phoenix suddenly a source of envy

by spin.ph staff
4 hours ago
Hidilyn Diaz, along with Nesthy Petecio and Eumir Marcial, receives her incentives from Phoenix Petroleum.

HIDILYN Diaz’s biggest flex these days may not even be the Olympic gold medal she won in Japan last year.

With gas prices shooting up and the Ukraine crisis expected to push it to astronomical levels, people of the internet were quick to be reminded how lucky Hidilyn is for one of the bonuses she got for the historic gold medal.

Hidilyn Diaz free fuel for life.

If you remember, the weightlifting heroine from Zamboanga City was awarded by Phoenix Petroleum with a lifetime supply of gas on top of a P5-million cash prize for her breakthrough gold medal.

That lifetime supply, pardon the pun, is worth its weight in gold.

And netizens won't stop raving about it:

"Bow down to the kween, peasants"

"Hidilyn, my friend"

Twitter, of course, is undefeated:

"Roadtrip? No problem"

Leaving it here, Hidilyn Diaz, can you be our 'ride or die'?

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
