PHOENIX Petroleum and Siklab Atleta Foundation have formally handed over to Hidilyn Diaz her P5 million and free fuel for life as incentive for winning the gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Diaz accepted the incentives at the Udenna Tower from Phoenix senior vice president for external affairs Raymond Zorilla.

Silver medalist Nesthy Petecio and bronze medalist Eumir Marcial also received their incentives of P3 million and P1 million, respectively.

Carlo Paalam was not able to personally receive his P3 million as he is now back home in Cagayan De Oro.

Siklab Atleta is a sports foundation formed by Phoenix chief Dennis Uy in 2018 whose main goal is to help the country win its first-ever gold medal in the Olympics.

The four medalists recently received their cash incentives from the government as per Republic Act 10699 during a courtesy call at Malacanang with President Duterte.

