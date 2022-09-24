EASL meme with bobble-headed baby Blackwater sparks furor

IN A meme posted on their Facebook page on September 24, the East Asia Super League trumped up the lopsided victory of the Bay Area Dragons over the Blackwater Bossing with a tongue-in-cheek Photoshop job.

The meme showed off Bay Area’s Scotty Ewing towering over a chibi-fied Yousef Taha, Jollo Go, and Trevis Jackson, their heads blown up and their height all out of proportion, like something you’d see in NBA Jam.

“Scotty ‘Biggy’ Ewing vibes,” the EASL said, with a smug emoji.

In the comments section, Pinoy fans didn’t seem to respond too well to the joke.

“This meme is very disrespectful East Asia Super League,” said one commenter, whose words got more than 30 reacts.

“Pinaka mahinang team plang ng PBA nka Laban nyo haha,” reminded another.

Other commenters told EASL that the Dragons have yet to face Calvin Abueva, June Mar Fajardo, or even Beau Belga.

“Wait ko yung meme pag natalo kayo,” said one.

In their second game in the Commissioner's Cup today, September 24, Bay Area won in dramatic fashion over NorthPort, with Myles Powell nailing a buzzer-beating three-pointer to upset Batang Pier, 105-104.

