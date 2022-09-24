Myles Powell hits dagger as Bay Area pulls off escape act vs NorthPort

MYLES Powell drained a dramatic buzzer-beating three as Bay Area escaped with a 105-104 win over NorthPort on Saturday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena.
Bay Area Dragons vs NorthPort recap
Powell made a contested three-pointer over the defense of NorthPort import Prince Ibeh to shock the Batang Pier as the Dragons improved their record to 2-0.
The heroics spoiled the effort of the Batang Pier, who took a 104-102 lead after Roi Sumang forced a turnover and scored a lay-up with 1:08 left in the game.
Sumang though failed to nail a dagger three in the final seconds, and Bay Area decided not to call a timeout in its final possession, leading to the Powell three.
Powell finished the game with 37 points in a follow-up to his 41-point performance during their 46-point victory against Blackwater on Wednesday. He had 16 points in the fourth quarter including the game-winner.
“He made a hell of a play,” said Bay Area coach Brian Goorjian of Powell, who was in tears at the postgame press conference after draining the winning shot.
Hayden Joel Blankley also had a good showing in the contest with 12 of his 15 points in the second quarter, while Liu Chuanxing had 13 points for Bay Area.
Bolick had 33 points to keep NorthPort within the game. He tied the game at 102 on a lay-up with 1:23 left in the contest.
Arvin Tolentino added 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Jerrick Balanza and Jeff Chan added 11 points but NorthPort fell to 1-1 in the defeat.
The scores:
Bay Area 105 – Powell 37, Blankley 15, Liu 13, Yang 9, Liang 9, Zhu 8, Reid 8, Ju 6, Song 0, Lam 0, Zheng 0.
NorthPort 104 – Bolick 33, Tolentino 22, Balanza 11, Chan 11, Ibeh 8, Santos 6, Sumang 5, Salado 3, Ferrer 3, Ayaay 2, Caperal 0.
Quarters: 18-24; 53-51; 80-77; 105-104.
