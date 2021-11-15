Amid last weekend’s political storm, Duterte reveals outcome of Pacquiao meeting

ARE TWO political foes burying the hatchet that led to Manny Pacquiao's split from one of the country's major political parties?

Some signs of reconciliation were spotted between Pacquiao and Rodrigo Duterte last week, when the senator met with the outgoing president in Malacañang Palace on Tuesday night.

But in an interview with vlogger Banat By yesterday, November 14, Duterte revealed what the two actually talked about: an apparent offer from the boxer-politician to join forces.

“Nung nagkita kami, sabi ko, sige, kausapin ko para deretsahan. Sabi niya na magsama tayo for the sake of Mindanao,” claimed Duterte, who beat the November 15 Comelec deadline to file his candidacy as senator for the 2022 national elections. “Sabi ko, I’m sorry I cannot support you.”

The president added, “Hindi yung pinatawag ko siya. Bakit ko siya ipatawag tapos [...] paglabas niya sa opisina ko, wala siyang madalang salita na maganda. Hindi talaga ako mag-suporta sa kanya.”

Duterte rejects offer of Pacquiao

While Duterte rejected Pacquiao’s offer, the meeting follows months of animosity between the two formerly staunch allies, as Pacquiao volleyed accusations of corruption against administration officials, with Duterte responding testily during his weekly public addresses.

The two also saw a rift split their political party PDP-Laban apart, as Pacquiao was removed as acting party president by another faction of the organization led by energy secretary Alfonso Cusi and backed by the president. Pacquiao’s faction later nominated him for president in the 2022 elections, while the Cusi faction fielded Senators Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa and Bong Go for president and vice-president, respectively.

The Banat By interview comes at the same weekend as rapid developments rocked the candidacies for the two highest positions in the land. On Saturday afternoon, November 13, presidential aspirant Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. announced that he would be adopting Duterte’s daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio as his running mate as the younger Duterte filed her certificate of candidacy for vice-president.

Shortly after, Sen. Go withdrew his own certificate for vice-president and filed his CoC for president, to replace Sen. Bato. (To avoid legal complications, Go will not be running another the aegis of PDP-Laban, but under another political party.) Duterte accompanied Go during his filing.

Today, at the November 15 deadline, President Duterte submitted his CoC for a senatorial post in the 2022 elections.

The president clarified to Banat By that Go is his only choice for president, and not Bongbong Marcos Jr. or Pacquiao. He also explained why he is supporting Bong Go.

“Wala itong ginawang hambog na kwento na kaya niya. Pero alam ko, sa taon na nag-serbisyo siya sa akin, alam ko, isang ano is talagang honest,” said Duterte.

