‘Burning his own house’: Pacquiao rift with PDP-Laban widens, says Cusi

MANNY Pacquiao isn’t just burning bridges with ruling political party PDP-Laban, if Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi is to be believed.

Cusi said that he's burning down the entire house.

In his weekly presidential address yesterday, June 28, Duterte lambasted the boxer-politician for claiming that the administration is more corrupt than previous ones.

The president, who is also chairperson of the PDP-Laban, dared Pacquiao to name the corrupt offices. If Pacquiao could not do that, Duterte said, “I will campaign against you.”

Speaking about the “apparent rift” between the two allies, PDP-Laban vice chairman Cusi said to ANC’s Karen Davila on Tuesday, “It’s really unfortunate that the acting president of the party is accusing the chairman, who is the president of the country, of those things. Di po naman siguro tama yun na sarili mong bahay susunugin mo.”

Later in the interview, Cusi added, “If Manny Pacquiao is already attacking the president, I would say he is not supporting the president.”

The senator is set to fly to the United States this week to begin training for his fight against Errol Spence.

The vice-chair also brought up the possibility of a Bong Go-Rodrigo Duterte tandem for the upcoming elections. Duterte had said in his statement yesterday that he was open to running for vice president, “if there is still space for me.”

Nevertheless, with nothing set in stone, PDP-Laban will follow Duterte’s lead, said Cusi.

“Minsan sinasabi ko po ito: This is President Duterte’s party. Lumaki yung partido because of the president. He is our leader. The party follows him, the party supports him. They support the president.”

And if Pacquiao chooses to go against the grain in his own political party?

“Then he has nothing to be afraid of if he has the grassroots support,” said Cusi.

