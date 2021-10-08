Diego Dario to make comeback in FilBasket

IN JUNE this year, former University of the Philippines guard Diego Dario was released by Blackwater.

In his last season with the team, during the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup bubble, he averaged 2.0 points and .78 assists in nine games played.

But for the 46th season, he failed to get a contract renewal from the pro team.

Even so, he's kept at the grind, day in and day out.

"I never stopped working out since last year after the bubble," he told SPIN Life. "I worked on specific skills with Better Basketball, and worked on my strength and conditioning coach Luis De Mesa."

He added: "Also worked with a therapist to work on my mind as well. Hopefully, investing in these things helps me get better as a player."

Now, he's out to redeem himself in the new amateur new league in FilBasket, founded by Jai Reyes.

Diego Dario will suit up for 7A Primus in FilBasket

The 5-foot-7 guard is among the biggest names in the soon-to-be-launched league, together with former University of Santo Tomas standout Jeric Teng, MPBL forward Mark Yee, and former De La Salle University Archer Thomas Torres, who also announced his FilBasket commitment.

"I expect to compete and have fun. I have a different role here since I'm an ex-pro. I have more of a leadership role," he said. "I'm excited to go up against them and see how everyone got better during the pandemic. It's a competition and we'll really go at it every game."

Dario is suiting up for team 7A Primus, and he's just glad to be back on the competitive scene.

"I'm just taking it one day at a time, and just trying to focus on the present. I'm just grateful for the opportunity to play basketball in this time of the pandemic," he added.

